  Someone uses tractor to impale, kill cow in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty in Westmoreland County.

    According to police, someone stole a farm tractor and caused damage to a farm on Matt Shields Road.

    Troopers told Channel 11 the tractor operated used the tractor's forks to impale a cow.

    "Most likely our criminal is going to be somebody who is familiar," said Trooper Stephen Limani, with the Pennsylvania State Police. "It's pretty alarming and sad that we would have someone who would commit a crime like this."

