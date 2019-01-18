  • Son of Butler County's top judge charged with child pornography

    The son of Butler County’s president judge is facing almost three dozen counts of possessing child pornography.

    John Paul Doerr III was arrested after confessing that he downloaded multiple videos, including one with a child as young as 1-2 years old.

