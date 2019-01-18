The son of Butler County’s president judge is facing almost three dozen counts of possessing child pornography.
John Paul Doerr III was arrested after confessing that he downloaded multiple videos, including one with a child as young as 1-2 years old.
Erin Clarke is going through the criminal complaint and will have more details on those charges for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
