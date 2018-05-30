  • Sources: Bank robber wears t-shirt with bank's logo from recent giveaway

    MT. OLIVER, Pa. - Police are looking for a bank robber in Mt. Oliver.

    The Northwest Savings Bank on Brownsville Road was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

    According to police sources, the suspect was wearing a Northwest Bank t-shirt that he recently got for free.

    Sources also told Channel 11 the robbery didn't appear to be well-planned and they anticipate a quick arrest.

