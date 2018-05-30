MT. OLIVER, Pa. - Police are looking for a bank robber in Mt. Oliver.
The Northwest Savings Bank on Brownsville Road was robbed Wednesday afternoon.
SOURCES: Man wearing a Northwest Bank t-shirt that he recently got for free allegedly robbed the bank late this afternoon. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/WtPPuxFyGF— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) May 30, 2018
According to police sources, the suspect was wearing a Northwest Bank t-shirt that he recently got for free.
Sources also told Channel 11 the robbery didn't appear to be well-planned and they anticipate a quick arrest.
