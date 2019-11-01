  • Sources: new small-format Target may come to Kaufmann's at Grand redevelopment

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A new owner may not be the only thing changing at Kaufmann's Grand on Fifth, the redevelopment of the 1.2 million-square-foot former department store building downtown.

    As Florida-based Fontainebleau works to complete the buying of the property, sources familiar with the deal indicate that Target has been in advanced negotiations to lease a portion of the retail space in the building for one of its new small-format stores that it has been putting into urban areas.

