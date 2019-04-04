As it works to establish a new store for Restoration Hardware on an outparcel, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group is working to bring another upscale home furnishings store into Ross Park Mall as well.
At a recent retail brokerage reception held at the mall, officials for Simon Property Group revealed a site plan that included a new location for Arhaus, an upscale furniture store based in suburban Cleveland, Ohio, in the works for Ross Park Mall, according to two sources in attendance.
Related Headlines
The Indianapolis-based mall owner wouldn’t confirm any final deal for Arhaus to open at Ross Park.
Les Morris, a spokesman for Simon, said in an email that he couldn’t comment “in the absence of an executed lease.”
An executive for Arhaus couldn’t be reached for comment.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead after car clips porch, crashes into side of home
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- National Burrito Day 2019: 7 places to get freebies, cheap eats
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}