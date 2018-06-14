  • South Butler teachers have new contract; union calls it 'bittersweet'

    Updated:

    SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - Teachers in the South Butler School District have a new contract, but they're not thrilled about it.

    The deal was approved Wednesday after a four-year fight.

    Teachers walked off the job in March.

    The union president called the deal "bittersweet," saying it's not what they hoped for when it comes to money.

    The new contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2022.

