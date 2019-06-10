  • Neighbors concerned about house's slow collapse

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A house on Pittsburgh's South Side is nearly collapsed, and many people are concerned about what will happen when it finally lets go.

    Channel 11's Shelley Bortz spoke to people who live around 25th Street about the problem this house and several others in the area are creating.

    She took their concerns to the city and shares what's being done to protect people in the area, tonight on 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories