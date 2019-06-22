PITTSBURGH - A water main break has shut down a road in Pittsburgh's South Side.
The break is along South 23rd Street. The road is blocked off at Jane Street and Larkins Way.
Water main break along S 23rd St. The road is blocked off at Jane St and Larkin’s Way. Stay with @WPXI to find out when this will be fixed. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Dce9nVmUX6— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 22, 2019
No other information was immediately available.
