SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's now easier for people to recycle glass in South Strabane Township.
Township leaders have placed a glass recycling dumpster at the municipal building off Route 19.
Waste Management recently stopped accepting glass as part of its regular recycling program.
"Everything's been really positive. People are really excited to have this option. There's a lot of passionate recyclers here in South Strabane and the surrounding areas, so we're really happy to have this option for them," Assistant Township Manager Patrick Conners said.
Township leaders decided to launch the glass recycling on their own this time of year due to all the waste from the holiday season.
