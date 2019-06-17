MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A truck hit a Southwest Airlines plane that was parked at a gate Monday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport, officials said.
The Southwest Airlines provisioning truck hit the Boeing 737-800 at gate A1, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. The plane was scheduled to operate Flight #157 to Denver with 174 customers onboard and a crew of six.
“Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our Provisioning Agent who was driving the vehicle,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The aircraft will be taken out of service, and we will work to accommodate our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”
No injuries were reported on the plane.
