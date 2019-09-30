  • Sportsbook opens at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night at Heinz Field. 

    Both teams have yet to win a game.

    If you want to bet on a winner, the new Sportsbook at the Rivers Casino is now open.

    A temporary Sportsbook has been up and running.

    The new BetRivers Sportsbook is 5,500 square feet and features dozens of televisions to watch games.

    It also has six betting windows and 33 self-service kiosks.

    It can accommodate up to 200 people.

     

