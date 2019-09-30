PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night at Heinz Field.
Both teams have yet to win a game.
Related Headlines
If you want to bet on a winner, the new Sportsbook at the Rivers Casino is now open.
A temporary Sportsbook has been up and running.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Escaped Ohio inmate spotted in Westmoreland County arrested in North Carolina
- Fire burns at warehouse once home to nightclubs in Strip District
- Don't feed pets Performance Dog raw food, FDA warns amid salmonella, listeria fears
- VIDEO: Pitt basketball player Kyla Nelson opens up after being diagnosed with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The new BetRivers Sportsbook is 5,500 square feet and features dozens of televisions to watch games.
It also has six betting windows and 33 self-service kiosks.
It can accommodate up to 200 people.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}