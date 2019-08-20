The spotted lanternfly has made its way to Pennsylvania and the state has already spent billions of dollars trying to prevent it from damaging crops, according to WJAC.
It hops from crop to crop and can even move by latching onto vehicles and other cargo.
Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture has put the southeastern part of the state under quarantine, according to WJAC.
Most of Pennsylvania are now seeing Spotted Lanternflies in their final, adult stage.— PA Department of Agriculture (@PAAgriculture) August 6, 2019
Always check for hitchhikers, squash them, and report them:
The state is now looking to find biological ways find ways to slow or stop the population growth of the insect.
In addition to Pennsylvania, the insect has damaged crops in neighboring states, including Maryland and New Jersey.
