Stained glass windows stolen from historic church in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. - Several stained glass windows were stolen from a historic church in Braddock, and a lot of people are upset.
The former First United Presbyterian Church on the corner of Orchard and Parker streets has been closed for two years, but recently, some uninvited guests forced their way inside and stole valuables.
Thirteen stained glass windows were stolen from all sides of the building.
The efforts being done to get them back, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
