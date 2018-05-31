Police, SWAT and other emergency personnel have surrounded a Plum home on Thursday after a man fled inside following a domestic dispute.
Large Police presence on Coxcomb Hill Road in Plum as Police search for a suspect. We are working to get more details. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/1rkg5vCcBN— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) May 31, 2018
A family member told Channel 11 the man and his wife got into an argument and he retreated into the house on Coxcomb Hill Road.
Channel 11 is at the scene. Watch Channel 11 News NOW to get the latest updates on the tense situation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman killed in crash involving dump truck, car on McKees Rocks Bridge
- Pit bull shot dead after attacking girl, police say
- Anniversary of deadly microburst at Kennywood Park
- VIDEO: Peacocks block traffic in Philadelphia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}