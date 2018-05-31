  • Standoff in progress at Plum home after reported domestic incident

    Updated:

    Police, SWAT and other emergency personnel have surrounded a Plum home on Thursday after a man fled inside following a domestic dispute.

    A family member told Channel 11 the man and his wife got into an argument and he retreated into the house on Coxcomb Hill Road.

    Channel 11 is at the scene. Watch Channel 11 News NOW to get the latest updates on the tense situation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Standoff in progress at Plum home after reported domestic incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Man repeatedly stabs young son during standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police hunt for suspect after deadly Wilkinsburg shooting, standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Plum roadway collapses due to landslide below

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Man died from self-inflicted cut in standoff