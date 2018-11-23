  • State police searching for missing 14-year-old

    Updated:

    CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Butler County are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Friday morning.

    Police said Hope Voyda ran away from her home in Connoquenessing Township around 3:30 a.m.

    She was last seen walking along Little Cree Road in Lancaster Township around 8:30 a.m.

    According to police she was wearing a gray knit hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black coat, jeans and black boots.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Robert Torrman of the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories