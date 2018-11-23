State police searching for missing 14-year-old

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Butler County are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Friday morning.
Police said Hope Voyda ran away from her home in Connoquenessing Township around 3:30 a.m.
She was last seen walking along Little Cree Road in Lancaster Township around 8:30 a.m.
According to police she was wearing a gray knit hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black coat, jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Robert Torrman of the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man killed his baby hours after it was born to 15-year-old girl, encased body in cement
- Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- 2 people trapped in burning home died at hospital, 1 still critical
- VIDEO: Husband Of Washington Woman Who Died During Childbirth Is Suing Hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}