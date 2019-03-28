  • State police searching for missing Fayette County man

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - State police need your help in finding a Fayette County man with medical issues who has been missing since Monday.

    Edward David Eakle, 43, was last seen on East Fayette Street in Uniontown around 1 p.m., state police said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Eakle wears glasses, has false teeth and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, jeans, white tennis shoes and a hat. State police said he was carrying a black backpack. 

    Eakle’s medical condition requires medications that police say he hasn’t taken since Monday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories