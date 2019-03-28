UNIONTOWN, Pa. - State police need your help in finding a Fayette County man with medical issues who has been missing since Monday.
Edward David Eakle, 43, was last seen on East Fayette Street in Uniontown around 1 p.m., state police said.
Eakle wears glasses, has false teeth and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, jeans, white tennis shoes and a hat. State police said he was carrying a black backpack.
Eakle’s medical condition requires medications that police say he hasn’t taken since Monday.
