HOMESTEAD, Pa. - The Steel Valley School District has reported that a staff member at the high school / middle school building has been diagnosed with methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
The district sent a release Thursday night about the infection, but did not identify the teacher.
Disinfection of the building is underway and precautions are being taken to ensure the health of other staff members and the student body.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
MRSA is transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact or shared items like towels and bandages. Symptoms include a bump of infected area on the skin that can be red, swollen, painful, warm to the touch or having having drainage.
Read More: 5 things you need to know about staph infections
"Should your child present wth any of these signs or symptoms, we recommend that you consult your health care provider," the district said.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling across the area
- 1 person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
- LIVE UPDATES: Events canceled for Thursday evening due to storm
- VIDEO: Meteorologist Danielle Dozier explains how to measure ice accumulation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Good handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers is encourages, along with proper hygiene. Health officials also discourage sharing items that like clothing and towels.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}