Stocking up for a Pittsburgh winter: Squirrels hide hundreds of walnuts under hood of car

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - It seems squirrels in Franklin Park are already stocking up for winter -- and if a couple's car is any indicator, they're preparing for a long one … or three!

Hundreds of walnuts, along with a lot of grass, were pulled out from under the hood of the car after Chris Persic's wife called him Monday and said it smelled like it was burning. The car had last been driven Friday.

Persic, who was having his own vehicle issues after his truck needed to be towed, said he got a rental and went to help his wife clear out what the squirrels left behind. It took nearly an hour for them to clean it up enough to take to an auto shop.

Once at the auto shop, even more walnuts were found. There were enough to fill up half a trash can, Persic said.

In all, Persic estimates more than 200 walnuts were removed.

As for Persic's truck, it turns out the squirrels likely got to it, too.

"My truck may have had a squirrel chew through/pull out a fuel injector hose, and Holly's looked like they were storing up for the next 3 winters. Was absolutely nuts...no pun intended," Persic posted on Facebook.

Coincidentally, Persic said he had just had someone at their house to get an estimate for removing the walnut tree.

Well, it looks like the squirrels saw that coming and decided to take what they could, while they could -- unfortunately, at the Persics' expense.

"Long story short, if you park outside, do yourself a favor and check under the hood every once in a while," Persic said in his Facebook post.

