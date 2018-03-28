  • Street buckles after water main break in Lawrenceville

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood Wednesday morning caused part of a street to buckle.

    The break was reported about 1:30 a.m., sending water gushing onto 39th Street.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer reported it took crews a few hours to locate the valve to shut off the water because the street was so flooded.

    A street closure is in place in the area where the break happened.

    It is unclear when repairs will be completed.

