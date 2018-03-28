Street buckles after water main break in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH - A water main break in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood Wednesday morning caused part of a street to buckle.
The break was reported about 1:30 a.m., sending water gushing onto 39th Street.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer reported it took crews a few hours to locate the valve to shut off the water because the street was so flooded.
In the last couple of hours we’ve seen (and heard) this hole get bigger @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0LRS6s9rPl— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) March 28, 2018
A street closure is in place in the area where the break happened.
It is unclear when repairs will be completed.
