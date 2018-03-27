5 kids eat marijuana at park; girl's father arrested for allegedly asking her to sell it

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A Washington County man is facing charges after police say he ordered his 14-year-old daughter to sell marijuana for him.
The charges against Kevin Mick, 43, include endangering the welfare of children.
According to police, Mick asked his daughter to sell a bag of marijuana for $150.
Investigators said five juveniles, ages 7-14, ate the marijuana at a Burgettstown park.
Five kids, ages 7-14, ate marijuana at this Burgettstown park. Police say a 14-year-old girl brought a bag of it there after her parents asked her to sell it for $150.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) March 27, 2018
Police arrested the girl’s father. pic.twitter.com/JyOIfuqSCm
We're working to talk to police about the case, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
