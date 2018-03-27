  • 5 kids eat marijuana at park; girl's father arrested for allegedly asking her to sell it

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - A Washington County man is facing charges after police say he ordered his 14-year-old daughter to sell marijuana for him.

    The charges against Kevin Mick, 43, include endangering the welfare of children.

    According to police, Mick asked his daughter to sell a bag of marijuana for $150.

    Investigators said five juveniles, ages 7-14, ate the marijuana at a Burgettstown park.

