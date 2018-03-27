Water streams down Lawrenceville street after water main break

PITTSBURGH - A water main break in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood sent a steady flow of water down 40th Street early Tuesday morning.
The break was reported about 2:30 a.m. at 40th and Davison streets.
Crews from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority have been called to shut off the water and make repairs.
We’re tracking when repairs will be completed and whether there will be any impact on the morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
