Stretch of Freeport Road slated for closure for bridge repair

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is outlining plans to overhaul the Freeport Road Bridge in O’Hara Township, which could close the bridge for up to three months.
PennDOT officials said the bridge is structurally deficient and to make repairs they’ll have to close part of Freeport Road near Fox Chapel Plaza.
Related Headlines
The bridge runs over Squaw Run, and PennDOT officials told Channel 11 the bridge is nearly 100 years old and crews need to build a new one.
WPXI weekend morning anchor Jennifer Tomazic is putting together a detour for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Man killed in shooting that sent bullet into bar, injuring woman
- Colin Kaepernick face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign
- VIDEO: Dog killed in program for prison inmates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Freeport Road will close Sept. 10, if the Sharpsburg bridge is finished, officials said.
PennDOT officials don't want both closed at the same time. Officials said there's a chance the bridge in Sharpsburg may be finished by this weekend.
Business owners said they anticipate the new closure will impact not only their businesses but also their customers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}