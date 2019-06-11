PITTSBURGH - Construction is underway at the Produce Terminal in Pittsburgh's Strip District, and for the first time Channel 11 was given a close-up look of the work.
The redevelopment project has been in the works for years and will eventually connect the historic building to the Allegheny River.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The first step is removing all of the windows from the old brick building and repairing the structure itself. What had been loading docks will be extended 4 feet to make room for more outdoor dining and retail space.
>>RELATED: Plans to revitalize historic produce terminal in Strip District move forward
"It's going to see another 100 years. We are respecting her. We are not tearing her down. Polish her up and give her a brand-new use and this buidlign will be the lifeblood of the rejuvenation all along the Allegheny River," Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Another American tourist died in Dominican Republic after drink from hotel minibar, family says
- Flames engulf tractor-trailer, fuel pumps at turnpike service plaza
- Funeral home to hold burial for veteran with no family, would like volunteers to attend service
- VIDEO: Search underway for person who shot dog then dumped him under bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Drone 11 flew over the building Tuesday, where work on the roof came into focus. The upper portion of the entire 5-block building is being replaced.
The completed project will include produce markets, a restaurant, pedestrian walkways and more. The idea is to connect the Strip district to the river.
"What you will see is a riverfront Strip District. You will have a Smallman Street Strip and a new four distinct districts that will make the Strip," one of the developers said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}