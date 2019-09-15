  • Strip mall evacuated after burner left on at restaurant

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A strip mall was evacuated Sunday morning after what officials initially reported as a gas leak.

    The precautionary evacuation took place shortly after 7:30 a.m. at Norwin Town Square in North Huntingdon.

    Gas was turned off to all businesses while crews investigated.

    Columbia Gas crews determined there was not a gas leak. Instead, the odor of gas in the area was caused by a burner that was left on at a Chinese restaurant, a spokesperson for the gas company said.

    The situation was deemed safe about 11 a.m. and crews began restoring gas to businesses, the gas company spokesperson said.

