Student forced to remove necklace with grandmother's ashes inside

    KARNS CITY, Pa. - A Butler County elementary school student was forced to remove a necklace with his grandmother's ashes inside.

    The 12-year-old wore it to school for picture day so he could have a piece of her close to him.

    According to the boy's mother, school officials confiscated it and made him open the container because they thought there were drugs inside.

