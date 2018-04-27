Student forced to remove necklace with grandmother's ashes inside

KARNS CITY, Pa. - A Butler County elementary school student was forced to remove a necklace with his grandmother's ashes inside.
The 12-year-old wore it to school for picture day so he could have a piece of her close to him.
Butler Cty elementary student wears memorial necklace with grandma’s ashes in it to school for picture day to have a piece of her close to him. Student’s mom says school officials confiscated it, made him open the container, believing it was drugs. Hear from mom at 6:15.@WPXI pic.twitter.com/5qwV4pvSvl— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) April 27, 2018
According to the boy's mother, school officials confiscated it and made him open the container because they thought there were drugs inside.
