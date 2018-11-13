0 Student relives waking up to man in her bedroom near Pitt's campus

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh Police Department issued four crime alerts following a home invasion and three attempted burglaries over the weekend.

Pitt police reported two of the burglary attempts occurred on Friday on Oakland Avenue and South Bouquet Street. In both incidents, the female victims woke up to an unknown male in their bedrooms, who then ran off.

The third attempted burglary occurred on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Chesterfield Road. Police said a male victim came home to find his front and back doors open and a male suspect in the backyard.

But the most brazen crime alert was a reported home invasion late Friday night.

According to the report, the victim said that when she returned to her apartment in the 3400 block of Louisa Street, there was an unknown man inside.

"I could only see a silhouette but I knew it wasn't anybody I knew so I said, hello?" the victim, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student, said

The man was looking for someone, but he fled when the victim said the person did not live there.

"It was pretty crazy. Once he left, I realized I could have been really hurt and I've heard now he has a gun maybe and now it's really scary," she said.

In each of the cases, police said there were no signs of forced entry and that the actor entered the residence through an unlocked window or door .

The suspect in the home invasion is described as a black male, 20-30 years old and is between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks, police said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh police at (412) 422-6520 or the Pitt police at (412) 624-2121.

