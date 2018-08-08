Summer camp offers to help scrambling Canon-McMillan parents

After the Canon-McMillan School District announced Tuesday it was delaying the start of the school year by almost two weeks because of an ongoing construction project, parents began scrambling.
Families expecting their children to be in school suddenly had to make plans for child care. Debbie Roytas instantly sympathized.
“We were all wondering what we are going to do, what are our campers going to do,” said the executive director of Cameron Wellness Center, which conducts summer camps in the community.
On Tuesday night, the center hung a sign offering help to overwhelmed parents. By morning, they had two pages filled with parents’ names.
The district said the start of school could be pushed back even further, depending on construction progress. Roytas said her team is on standby and ready to help, even if most of their counselors are back at college.
“We are all trying to work together and do what we can,” she said.
