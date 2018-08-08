  • 'Dangerous' man accused of attacking ex captured 3 counties away

    BARKEYVILLE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man accused of ambushing and attacking his ex-girlfriend has been captured in Venango County.

    Police had been searching for Jeremy Chambers, of New Kensington, since Saturday when the alleged attack happened. 

    According to investigators, Chambers attacked his ex, Amanda Schafer, while she was delivering papers. He then drove off in her Jeep.

    The alleged attacked happened less than 24 hours after Shafer had filed a protection from abuse order against Chambers.

    Schafer suffered injuries to her brain and liver, according to police. She’s out of the hospital.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambers was taken into custody around noon Wednesday near Barkeyville, which is south of Interstate 80.

    Police in that area had been searching for Chambers since he was spotted at a home in Victory Township Tuesday night. He fled on a stolen ATV then later stole a Suzuki dirt bike, according to police.

    Extradition back to Westmoreland County has not been determined.

     
     

