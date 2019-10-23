  • Superhero window washers bring smiles to patients at Children's Hospital

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh woke up Wednesday morning to a super surprise.

    Kids and their families looked out the windows of the hospital and saw Superman, Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America working together to put smiles on their faces. 

    PHOTOS: Superheroes give patients at Children's Hospital a surprise at their window

    The superheroes, who moonlight as window washers at Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc., cleaned the hospital's windows.

    Superheroes gave the patients at Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville a sweet surprise at their windows.
    Superheroes gave the patients at Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville a sweet surprise at their windows.
    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    This is the fifteenth time the crew joined forces to drop by and clean the windows for the kids.   

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories