PITTSBURGH - Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh woke up Wednesday morning to a super surprise.
Kids and their families looked out the windows of the hospital and saw Superman, Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America working together to put smiles on their faces.
PHOTOS: Superheroes give patients at Children's Hospital a surprise at their window
The superheroes, who moonlight as window washers at Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc., cleaned the hospital's windows.
This is the fifteenth time the crew joined forces to drop by and clean the windows for the kids.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Police in riot gear make arrests amid protests ahead of President Trump's visit
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- Looking for a new home? Antonio Brown's house now for sale at $2.3 million
- VIDEO: President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh forcing road closures Wednesday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}