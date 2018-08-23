  • Surveillance photos show person of interest sought in deadly shooting

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos Thursday of a person of interest in an unsolved Wilkinsburg homicide case from June.

    PHOTOS: Surveillance of person of interest, suspect vehicle in Wilkinsburg homicide

    Related Headlines

    Deandre Bratcher, 28, was shot at least eight times on June 19, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was found about 10 p.m. slumped over inside a vehicle at the intersection of Hunter Street and Glenn Avenue.

    A witness told investigators the shots that struck Bratcher were fired from a gray or silver SUV, which pulled up alongside Bratcher’s vehicle.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Shooting victim found in car died at hospital

    Surveillance of the suspect SUV and a person of interest were obtained by Allegheny County police detectives.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.

    A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories