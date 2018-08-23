Surveillance photos show person of interest sought in deadly shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos Thursday of a person of interest in an unsolved Wilkinsburg homicide case from June.
PHOTOS: Surveillance of person of interest, suspect vehicle in Wilkinsburg homicide
Related Headlines
Deandre Bratcher, 28, was shot at least eight times on June 19, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was found about 10 p.m. slumped over inside a vehicle at the intersection of Hunter Street and Glenn Avenue.
A witness told investigators the shots that struck Bratcher were fired from a gray or silver SUV, which pulled up alongside Bratcher’s vehicle.
PREVIOUS STORY: Shooting victim found in car died at hospital
Surveillance of the suspect SUV and a person of interest were obtained by Allegheny County police detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.
TRENDING NOW:
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- Shanann Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}