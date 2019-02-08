Survey finds out how Pittsburghers feel about sharing roads with driverless cars

PITTSBURGH - A new survey finds most Pittsburghers are not afraid to share the road with driverless cars.
According to Bike Pittsburgh -- which conducted the survey -- most counties in Pennsylvania have at least one company testing driverless cars. Allegheny County has four.
The survey found about 60 percent of drivers feel safe sharing the road with autonomous vehicles. A year ago, that number was under 20 percent.
Seventy-two percent of people surveyed believe the cars will “significantly (38%) or slightly improve (34%) safety on the streets.” In comparison, 15 percent think the vehicles will “make our streets slightly (10%) or significantly worse (5%).”
