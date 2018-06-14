  • Suspect in church break-ins leads police on chase in car stolen from priest

    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of breaking into churches and schools led police on a chase in a stolen car Tuesday in Harrison Township, authorities said.

    According to police, Jeffrey Chambers, 36, broke into Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament through an air conditioning unit. When he broke into an office using a fire extinguisher, he triggered an alarm.

    Police responded and chased after Chambers through a cemetery. He was driving a stolen car that belonged to a priest, authorities said.

    Chambers was caught after he crashed into a sign and a tombstone, police said. He suffered a broken ankle when he ran.

    Police said Chambers is suspected of breaking into several other churches and schools, including Seton-La Salle High School and Sacred Heart Church and school in Emsworth.

