  • Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria

    By: wsoctv.com

    Updated:

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Some sections along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have been placed under a swimming advisory, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

    [Link: South Carolina beach access and water quality guide]

    The DHEC reports that high levels of bacteria have affected these areas:

    • 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
    • 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
    • 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
    • 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
    • 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
    • Nash Drive in Horry County
    • Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County
    • 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
    • 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
    • 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach


    Swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal.

    Officials said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but the prevent swallowing water, people should keep their heads out of the water.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria

  • Headline Goes Here

    In rare win, Boeing worker unit unionizes in South Carolina

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/1-6/3)

  • Headline Goes Here

    More than 100K gallons of sewage leaks near Myrtle Beach coastline

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother taken into custody after baby found dead in South Carolina field