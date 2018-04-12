A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot Wednesday in a common area of a Stowe Township apartment building where she lived with her mother.
Her mom, Dolores Williams, was shot and died in her apartment before medics could get her to the hospital.
Right after the shooting, Allegheny County police began searching for Jamar Allen, who was already wanted for an alleged assault and attempted rape of a minor that happened two weeks ago at a home on Beltzhoover Avenue.
We wanted to know what happened in those two weeks.
11 Investigates has now learned that, not only did Pittsburgh police have an active arrest warrant for Allen, but another warrant – for a probation violation – was issued for Allen last Friday.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office serves probation warrants.
They told 11 Investigates that probation warrants don't detail the alleged crimes. If they had known the circumstances surrounding Jamar Allen, they would have made it a priority to find him, they told us.
County police also were called to help look for Allen after the double shooting in Stowe. Allen's body was eventually found inside a car in Homewood, and county police are now handling the investigation.
