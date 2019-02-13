  • Suspended Ambridge police chief facing new felony charges

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - New charges were filed Wednesday against the suspended Ambridge police chief.

    James Mann is facing six new charges including threats, improper influence, obstruction of law, retaliation and official oppression. Three of those are felonies.  

    Investigators said the new charges were filed after a forensic audit showed issues with his timekeeping.  The audit allegedly showed Mann claimed $67,000 in pay which he should have never received.

    Mann was charged back in August with theft by deception, false insurance claim, obstruction of law and harassment.  

    According to a criminal complaint in that case, Pennsylvania State Police allege Mann threatened and intimidated officers under his watch. State police also said the former chief was off on disability for surgery but continued to work for another agency and collect a paycheck.

