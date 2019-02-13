Suspended Ambridge police chief facing new felony charges

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - New charges were filed Wednesday against the suspended Ambridge police chief.
James Mann is facing six new charges including threats, improper influence, obstruction of law, retaliation and official oppression. Three of those are felonies.
#BREAKING: #ONLYON: New charges filed against suspended ambridge police chief. @wpxiamy is learning about the felony charges. Stay tuned to channel 11 for more. pic.twitter.com/GeBIpueNUK— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) February 13, 2019
WPXI'S Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to get reaction to the new charges for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Investigators said the new charges were filed after a forensic audit showed issues with his timekeeping. The audit allegedly showed Mann claimed $67,000 in pay which he should have never received.
RELATED: Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation
Mann was charged back in August with theft by deception, false insurance claim, obstruction of law and harassment.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
According to a criminal complaint in that case, Pennsylvania State Police allege Mann threatened and intimidated officers under his watch. State police also said the former chief was off on disability for surgery but continued to work for another agency and collect a paycheck.
RELATED: Suspended local police chief in court on charges related to department operations
TRENDING NOW:
- Children found malnourished, locked in dog kennel, deputies say
- Drug dealers using high-tech cars to smuggle drugs into Pa.
- Police break down door of innocent woman while looking for kidnapping suspects
- VIDEO: Antonio Brown found guilty of speeding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}