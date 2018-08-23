  • Charges filed against Ambridge police chief

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Charges have just been filed against the Ambridge police chief. 

    The Borough Council unanimously voted to put James Mann on administrative leave in April because of a Pennsylvania State Police Investigation.

    They also voted to bring in their own outside private investigation company to assess the police department.

    Mann is facing charges including theft by deception, false insurance claim, obstruction of law and harassment.

