Charges filed against Ambridge police chief

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Charges have just been filed against the Ambridge police chief.
RELATED: Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation
The Borough Council unanimously voted to put James Mann on administrative leave in April because of a Pennsylvania State Police Investigation.
They also voted to bring in their own outside private investigation company to assess the police department.
Mann is facing charges including theft by deception, false insurance claim, obstruction of law and harassment.
We're going through the criminal complaint and will have details on 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- Shanann Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}