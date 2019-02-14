  • SUV flips onto roof, car crashes into pole on Robinson road

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A rollover crash involving two vehicles closed part of a road in Robinson Township Thursday morning.

    The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Campbells Run Road, which was closed in the area of Glass Road for about an hour.

    An SUV and a car were involved in the crash. The SUV flipped onto its roof and the car crashed into a pole.

    Officials said the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centerline.

    The driver of the car said he swerved to avoid hitting the SUV head on.

    No one was injured.

