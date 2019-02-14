SUV flips onto roof, car crashes into pole on Robinson road

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A rollover crash involving two vehicles closed part of a road in Robinson Township Thursday morning.
The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Campbells Run Road, which was closed in the area of Glass Road for about an hour.
An SUV and a car were involved in the crash. The SUV flipped onto its roof and the car crashed into a pole.
#BREAKING: Just arrived to roll over crash site along Campbell’s Run Road in Robinson. This white SUV was on its roof. Crews were able to flip it over. Working to get info right now. Involved two cars. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pVebuYUZyD— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 14, 2019
Officials said the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centerline.
The driver of the car said he swerved to avoid hitting the SUV head on.
No one was injured.
