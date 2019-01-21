SWAT team surrounds home after man threatens wife, police say

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The SWAT team surrounded a home in Washington County on Monday.
Police said they responded to the 600 block of Amity Ridge Road near the post office in Amwell Township after a man threatened his wife.
Download the WPXI News App for updates to this breaking situation.
Police said the victim walked into the Pennsylvania State Police station in Washington and said her husband, David Spruill, texted her threatening messages.
The standoff lasted 7 hours and Spruill surrendered peacefully.
He is now in custody.
WPXI's Cara Sapida is talking with investigators for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 12 barges break loose on Mon River after towboat hits Liberty Bridge
- Teen wearing MAGA hat in protest video speaks out
- Super wolf blood moon: 10 stunning photos from the lunar eclipse
- VIDEO: Sinking barge by Smithfield Street Bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}