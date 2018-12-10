Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers to appear in federal court Tuesday

Tree of Life Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers is expected to appear in federal court for a status conference on Tuesday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
The judge has issued a new order in the case about what's not allowed in the courtroom.
Breaking: suspected Squirrel Hill synagogue shooter Robert Bowers to appear in federal court Tuesday for a status conference. And the judge has issued a new order in the case about what’s not allowed in the courtroom. Details tonight at 5 #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) December 10, 2018
Prosecutors also filed a notice of procedure outlining the steps to move forward with the death penalty against Robert Bowers.
Channel 11's Rick Earle will have the details on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Temple of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people.
RELATED:
- Hate crimes, groups have history in Pittsburgh area
- Judge seals all evidence, documents related to Robert Bowers' case
- What we know about Robert Bowers, suspect in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
- D.C. white nationalist reveals possible motivation for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}