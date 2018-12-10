  • Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers to appear in federal court Tuesday

    Updated:

    Tree of Life Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers is expected to appear in federal court for a status conference on Tuesday.

    The judge has issued a new order in the case about what's not allowed in the courtroom.

    Prosecutors also filed a notice of procedure outlining the steps to move forward with the death penalty against Robert Bowers. 

    On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Temple of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people.

