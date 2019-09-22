PITTSBURGH - Tainted drugs in the community: That's the concern from police after three people died and four were hospitalized following drug overdoses early Sunday morning on Pittsburgh's South Side.
Investigators said Sunday's incident involved the victims taking the drugs together at the same time and in the same place.
With the deadly drugs in circulation, police are warning the public that you may not know what is mixed in with the narcotics.
Narcotics detectives have not indicated what specific drug caused the overdoses, however.
