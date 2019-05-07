INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters were called Tuesday morning for a fire at a home in Independence Township.
The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Thompson Hill Road. It appears to have started in the home’s basement, officials said.
Tankers were brought in to fight the fire because there are no hydrants nearby.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before it spread, but they said there is some damage inside.
A couple who lives in the home made it out safely.
