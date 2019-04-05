  • Target 11 Exclusive: Worker on PWSA job site stabbed after fight with another worker.

    PITTSBURGH - Target 11 confirmed that two contract employees working on a PWSA street restoration project got into a fight that led to a stabbing.

    Pittsburgh Police tell Target 11 they responded to the altercation last Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. in Perry North. Police said one worker pulled a knife and stabbed another worker in the thigh.

    The injured worked was treated on scene but refused to go to a hospital. This week, police filed aggravated assault charges against 40-year old Bryan Grimm of Overbrook.

