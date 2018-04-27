  • Target 11 investigates follows up on fire drill safety

    PITTSBURGH - Fire drills are critically important to keep students safe at school. 

    In November, Target 11 uncovered a problem: Local school districts had been failing to conduct the drills as required. The investigation revealed some shocking information. Pittsburgh Public Schools had been holding fire drills in the middle of the night, on weekends, and over school vacations when there were no students in the buildings.

    At the time, Target 11 talked to Pennsylvania's auditor general, who said he was disappointed with our findings.

    "I mean, having a fire drill on Thanksgiving Day does little good for anybody, except for maybe the turkeys," said Eugene DePasquale, the state auditor general. 

    Six months later, Target 11 went back to see if anything had changed.

