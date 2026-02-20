Local

North Hills sophomore catches puck during Team USA women’s hockey gold medal game

By WPXI.com News Staff
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey A fan celebrates after catching a puck during the second period of the women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MILAN — The U.S. women’s hockey team is going home with gold, and one lucky fan is going home with a unique souvenir.

On Thursday, Team USA prevailed 2-1 over Canada in overtime to win their third gold medal in Olympic history.

Attending the game was Joseph “Trip” Cillo, a sophomore at North Hills High School, the North Hills School District says.

Halfway through the second period, the puck was sent flying over the glass, and a quick-thinking Cillo caught it.

The district celebrated Cillo’s accomplishment on social media.

“What an INCREDIBLE memory from an historic Olympic game! Way to go, Trip!” the district said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read