North Hills sophomore catches puck during Team USA women’s hockey gold medal game

MILAN — The U.S. women’s hockey team is going home with gold, and one lucky fan is going home with a unique souvenir.

On Thursday, Team USA prevailed 2-1 over Canada in overtime to win their third gold medal in Olympic history.

Attending the game was Joseph “Trip” Cillo, a sophomore at North Hills High School, the North Hills School District says.

Halfway through the second period, the puck was sent flying over the glass, and a quick-thinking Cillo caught it.

The district celebrated Cillo’s accomplishment on social media.

“What an INCREDIBLE memory from an historic Olympic game! Way to go, Trip!” the district said.

