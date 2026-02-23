Sidney Crosby reacts after Team USA win over Canada, being ruled out of game due to injury

After suffering a lower-body injury during the quarterfinal game against Czechia, Team Canada men’s hockey captain Sidney Crosby wasn’t able to play in the gold medal game.

On Sunday, Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to clinch gold.

The Penguins report that Crosby’s status decision for the final came down to the wire.

“It was pretty close,” Crosby said. “Ultimately, I wasn’t able to go out there and do what I needed to do in order to help the team. At that point, you have to make a decision that’s best for the group. It’s not an easy one, but that’s hockey.”

Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal that made the U.S. men’s hockey team Olympic Champions for the first time since 1980. Hughes plays for the New Jersey Devils, who the Penguins are scheduled to face at home on Thursday.

Crosby reflected on his team’s performance throughout the Milan Cortina Games.

“I thought that the way we played all tournament, even the games leading up, I thought we were really good,” Crosby said. “We were tested in some of those games. It’s not easy to get to this point, and we just found ways. I thought one of our best games was probably today. And unfortunately, it doesn’t work out for us. But I’m just really proud of the group and the way we competed and the way we played.”

