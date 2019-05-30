  • Target recalls 90,000 USB charging cables for shock, fire hazards

    PITTSBURGH - Target is recalling 90,000 USB charging cables because of shock and fire hazards.

    The heyday USB charging cable was sold at Target stores and online.

    The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

    If you've purchased one, you can return it for a full refund.

