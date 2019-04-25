WHEELING, W.V. - Police said a teacher sexually abused one of her former students.
The victim said Elizabeth Harbert took custody of him and even gave birth to four of his children.
Prosecutors said it all started at a middle school in Wheeling, which is about an hour and a half outside of Pittsburgh.
The victim said the school district knew about it but did nothing.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is going through the criminal complaint and will have details on 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}