Teachers strike postponed minutes before deadline

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A teachers strike at Forbes Road Career and Technology Center in Monroeville was postponed late Wednesday night, minutes before the strike deadline.
About 30 teachers were set to walk off the job Thursday morning after an emergency bargaining session held on Wednesday left both sides empty-handed.
Just before the strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, a news release stated that the teachers agreed to postpone the strike and continue negotiations.
“The Bureau of Mediation asked us to postpone the strike under the condition that there is a concerted effort on the Bureau’s part to facilitate the bargaining process,” George Karnbauer, Forbes Road EA President, said in a statement.
The FRCTC membership had authorized a work stoppage on Oct. 3 after repeated efforts to reach a settlement with the school were thwarted, the news release said.
The technical school serves more than 700 students in the area.
