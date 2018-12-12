Technical school reaches out to students blindsided by sudden closure of Brightwood

PITTSBURGH - A local school is offering to help students who went to Brightwood Career Institute, which closed suddenly on Friday.
Nearly 200 students attended the Penn Avenue location. Several of them told Channel 11 that they haven’t gotten refunds for courses they already paid for, and others have thousands of dollars in loans but no degrees.
Bidwell Training Center offers medical assistant, pharmacy technician, medical billing and medical coding training programs similar to what Brightwood offered.
Courtney Brennan is learning more about Bidwell’s effort to reach out to those students as well as asking about the possibility of an investigation into Brightwood’s closure for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
