American Red Cross urges donations to help ease ‘severe blood shortage’

PITTSBURGH — The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood to help with a severe shortage.

The organization says requests from hospitals are exceeding the available supply of blood, leading to about 35% drawdown of blood products in the last month.

Red Cross officials say high flu activity across the nation may be slowing down donors, which is slowing efforts to rebuild blood supply. Some blood drives were also disrupted due to extreme winter weather in December. Intense winter weather expected in the coming weeks could lead to more canceled drives.

This is happening at the same time that hospitals are feeling the strain of the worst flu season in nearly 20 years and are now having to triage critical blood products.

“Winter always puts pressure on the blood supply, and this year widespread flu and rough weather are making it even tougher,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross donor services.

Without immediate action, the Red Cross says those who need blood transfusions face serious risk. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O, A negative and B negative blood.

Appointments to donate blood can be made through the Blood Donor App, online or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

As a thank you, anyone who donates through Jan. 25 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX.

Those who donate between Jan. 26 and Feb. 28 will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

